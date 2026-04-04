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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 4

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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