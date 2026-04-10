Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 10
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .237 BA, .341 OBP and .289 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored three runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.