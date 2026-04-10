Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 10

Caglianone is hitting for a .237 BA, .341 OBP and .289 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored three runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

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