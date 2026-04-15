J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Rangers On April 15
J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up only one hit.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.