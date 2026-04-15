J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Rangers On April 15

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.