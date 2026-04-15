FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Rangers On April 15

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News