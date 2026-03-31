Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Mets On March 31

Herrera had a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .464 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .837 and he scored 54 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 66 runs. Herrera recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.

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