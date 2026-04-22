Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On April 22

Herrera is hitting for a .217 BA, .383 OBP and .325 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored nine runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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