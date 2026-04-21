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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 21

Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Herrera has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .205 BA, .382 OBP and .321 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored nine runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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