Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 13

Herrera is hitting for a .192 BA, .377 OBP and .250 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored four runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.