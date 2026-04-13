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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 13

Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .192 BA, .377 OBP and .250 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored four runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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