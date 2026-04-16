Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rockies On April 16

Paredes is hitting for a .220 BA, .339 OBP and .300 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Juan Mejia gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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