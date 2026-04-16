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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rockies On April 16

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .220 BA, .339 OBP and .300 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Juan Mejia gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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