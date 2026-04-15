Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Paredes is hitting for a .234 BA, .345 OBP and .319 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Jose Quintana (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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