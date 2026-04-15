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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .234 BA, .345 OBP and .319 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Jose Quintana (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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