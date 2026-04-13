Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Mariners On April 13

Paredes is hitting for a .225 BA, .340 OBP and .325 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored six runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.