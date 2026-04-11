Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Mariners On April 11

Paredes is hitting for a .226 BA, .368 OBP and .355 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.

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