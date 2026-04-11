Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Mariners On April 11
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .226 BA, .368 OBP and .355 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Luis Castillo (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.