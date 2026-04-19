Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Cardinals On April 19
Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .186 BA, .314 OBP and .254 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored six runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.