Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Cardinals On April 19

Paredes is hitting for a .186 BA, .314 OBP and .254 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored six runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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