Ian Happ And Cubs Play Phillies On April 23

Happ is hitting for a .244 BA, .363 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.