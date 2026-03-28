Ian Happ And Cubs Face Nationals On March 28

Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

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