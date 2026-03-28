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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Face Nationals On March 28

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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