Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19

Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .528 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 11 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Mets.

Tobias Myers starts for the first time this season for the Mets.

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