Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19
Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .333 OBP and .528 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 11 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Mets.
Tobias Myers starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.