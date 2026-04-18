Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Mets On April 18

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .486 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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