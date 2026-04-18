FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Mets On April 18

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .486 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News