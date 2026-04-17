Ian Happ And Cubs Play Mets On April 17

Happ is hitting for a .212 BA, .307 OBP and .455 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored eight runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Mets will send Kodai Senga (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.