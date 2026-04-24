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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Dodgers On April 24

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .250 BA, .361 OBP and .522 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 6 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Emmet Sheehan (2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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