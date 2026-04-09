Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 9

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .327 OBP and .409 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored nine runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Astros.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

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