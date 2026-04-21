Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 21

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .318 OBP and .481 SLG with a 38.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 15 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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