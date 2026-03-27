Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Marlins On March 27

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs.

Sandy Alcantara will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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