Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Marlins On March 27
Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs.
Sandy Alcantara will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.