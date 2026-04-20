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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Dodgers On April 20

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Monday, April 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .337 OBP and .514 SLG with a 39.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 15 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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