Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On April 19

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .333 OBP and .514 SLG with a 39.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 14 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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