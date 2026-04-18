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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Dodgers On April 18

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .258 BA, .338 OBP and .515 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 13 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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