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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Astros On April 16

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .314 OBP and .444 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 12 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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