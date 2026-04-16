Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Astros On April 16

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .314 OBP and .444 SLG with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 12 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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