Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 15

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .475 SLG with a 39.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 12 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.

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