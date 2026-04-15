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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 15

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .475 SLG with a 39.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 12 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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