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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against White Sox On March 31

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez had a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .784 and he scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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