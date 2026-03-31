Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against White Sox On March 31

Hernandez had a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .784 and he scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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