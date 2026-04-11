Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 11

Hernandez is hitting for a .125 BA, .243 OBP and .188 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .431 and he has scored two runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (0-1) in his third start this season.

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