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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 11

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .125 BA, .243 OBP and .188 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .431 and he has scored two runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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