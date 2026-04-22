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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Cardinals On April 22

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .154 BA, .290 OBP and .192 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .483 and he has scored three runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in nine runs. Hernandez has recorded three steals on four attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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