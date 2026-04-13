Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Nationals On April 13

Davis is hitting for a .194 BA, .286 OBP and .290 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

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