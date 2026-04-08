Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 8

Henderson is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .556 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (18th in MLB). Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.