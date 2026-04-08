FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 8

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .556 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (18th in MLB). Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News