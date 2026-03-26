Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Twins On March 26
Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Henderson had a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 85 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Henderson recorded 30 steals on 35 attempts.
Joe Ryan gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.