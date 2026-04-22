Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Royals On April 22

Henderson is hitting for a .198 BA, .281 OBP and .465 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 15 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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