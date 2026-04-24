Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Red Sox On April 24

Henderson is hitting for a .189 BA, .269 OBP and .443 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 15 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Brayan Bello (1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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