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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Guardians On April 18

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .200 BA, .274 OBP and .471 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 13 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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