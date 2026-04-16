Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 16

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .519 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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