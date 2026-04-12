Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Giants On April 12

Henderson is hitting for a .246 BA, .348 OBP and .614 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (15th in MLB). Henderson has recorded two steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.

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