Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Diamondbacks On April 15

Henderson is hitting for a .222 BA, .309 OBP and .542 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 12 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (17th in MLB). Henderson has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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