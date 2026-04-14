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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 14

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .239 BA, .329 OBP and .582 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (14th in MLB). Henderson has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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