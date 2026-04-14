Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 14

Henderson is hitting for a .239 BA, .329 OBP and .582 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (14th in MLB). Henderson has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

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