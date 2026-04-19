Grant Holmes And Braves Play Phillies On April 19
Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Holmes has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.