Gleyber Torres And Tigers Play Royals On April 14

Torres is hitting for a .214 BA, .348 OBP and .286 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

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