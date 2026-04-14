Gleyber Torres And Tigers Play Royals On April 14
Gleyber Torres and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torres has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Torres is hitting for a .214 BA, .348 OBP and .286 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.