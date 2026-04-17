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Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers • #25 2B

Gleyber Torres And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 17

Gleyber Torres and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Torres has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torres is hitting for a .250 BA, .366 OBP and .324 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 12 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gleyber Torres

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