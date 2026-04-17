Gleyber Torres And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 17

Torres is hitting for a .250 BA, .366 OBP and .324 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 12 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

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