Gleyber Torres And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3

Torres is hitting for a .200 BA, .407 OBP and .200 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 25.9% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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