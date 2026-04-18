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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Royals On April 18

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Stanton has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .257 BA, .316 OBP and .386 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored six runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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