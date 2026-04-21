Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21

Stanton is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .360 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored six runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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