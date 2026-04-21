Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21
Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stanton has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Stanton is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .360 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored six runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Royals.
Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.