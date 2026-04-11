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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Rays On April 11

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Stanton has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .326 BA, .380 OBP and .435 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored four runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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