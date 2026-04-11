Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Rays On April 11

Stanton is hitting for a .326 BA, .380 OBP and .435 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored four runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.