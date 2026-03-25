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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Giants On March 25

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton had a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .944 and he scored 36 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs.

Logan Webb will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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