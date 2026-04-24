Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Astros On April 24

Stanton is hitting for a .253 BA, .301 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored eight runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Red Sox.

Lance McCullers makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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