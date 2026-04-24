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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Astros On April 24

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Stanton has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .253 BA, .301 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored eight runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Red Sox.

Lance McCullers makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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