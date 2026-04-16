Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Stanton is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored five runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels have not yet named a starter.

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