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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Stanton has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored five runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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