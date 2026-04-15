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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 15

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .293 BA, .359 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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